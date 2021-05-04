Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,309 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA opened at $141.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average of $135.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

