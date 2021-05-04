Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Prologis by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,247,000 after buying an additional 532,635 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Prologis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.87. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $116.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

