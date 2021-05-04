Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.17.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.87. Prologis has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.