ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Dawson James started coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

