ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Stock Holdings Lifted by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 117.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,063,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth $5,074,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth $1,823,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 29,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $3,766,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

