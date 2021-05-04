Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Provident Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

