PTON (PTON) Price Up 27.5% Over Last Week

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, PTON has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One PTON coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PTON has a market cap of $502,637.31 and $282.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00085123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00070133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.95 or 0.00871997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,478.39 or 0.10058287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00101856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00044177 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.