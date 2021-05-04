Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $300.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSA. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.13.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $278.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $282.09. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.74 and its 200 day moving average is $236.34.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

