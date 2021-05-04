Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PUBGY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf cut Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $16.33. 16,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

