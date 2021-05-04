Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUYI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. 302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. Puyi has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

Get Puyi alerts:

Puyi Company Profile

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund products through online; and privately raised fund products offline through its branch network. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; factoring services; and information technology services.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Puyi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puyi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.