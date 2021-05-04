Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($1.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.68). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of CNK opened at $22.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,456.4% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $26,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $20,778,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5,046.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 801,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 786,047 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

