Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Magna International Inc. Decreased by Raymond James (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magna International in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Magna International stock opened at $94.27 on Monday. Magna International has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $99.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Magna International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.