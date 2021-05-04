Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Increased by Analyst

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

NYSE EAT opened at $65.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,252 shares of company stock valued at $19,799,169. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

