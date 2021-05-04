Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Shares of LOW opened at $199.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.72. The company has a market cap of $142.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $102.83 and a 12 month high of $208.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

