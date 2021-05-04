Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Decreased by Analyst

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

NGT has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NGT stock opened at C$79.15 on Monday. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$68.76 and a 52-week high of C$96.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$77.90. The stock has a market cap of C$63.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.67 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

