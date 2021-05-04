Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for DexCom, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DexCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $380.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 157.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.81. DexCom has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DexCom by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 620,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,282,000 after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,192 shares of company stock worth $12,681,786 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

