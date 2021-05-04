Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.50.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$15.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.68 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

