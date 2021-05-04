Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report released on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $64.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,985.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 472,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,263 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $6,842,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 56.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 191,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 68,970 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

