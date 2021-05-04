Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.70.

PB stock opened at $74.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,231,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.