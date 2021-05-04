Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Issued By KeyCorp

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Avery Dennison in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s FY2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $213.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $216.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.