Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Issued By Wedbush

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.51 EPS.

CCS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

NYSE:CCS opened at $75.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $76.05.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,638,000 after buying an additional 83,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 128,432 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 493.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 306,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Century Communities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 311,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

