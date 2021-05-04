Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

Shares of GNRC opened at $325.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a twelve month low of $90.30 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.22 and a 200-day moving average of $269.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generac by 6.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Generac by 86.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

