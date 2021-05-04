Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Cut by Analyst

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $8.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

