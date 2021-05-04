Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Lifted by Analyst

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of BHLB opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $24.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,308 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after buying an additional 202,333 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $14,466,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 625,103 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

