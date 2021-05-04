Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Lowered by Piper Sandler

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BGC Partners in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BGC Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.53 on Monday. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $6,086,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

