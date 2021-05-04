Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Boosted by Analyst

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CONMED in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $145.09 on Monday. CONMED has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,627.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,679 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in CONMED by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 327,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 318,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $30,368,000.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,904.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

