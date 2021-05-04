Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.68.

DPZ stock opened at $433.59 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $435.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

