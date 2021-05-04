Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FireEye, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for FireEye in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the information security company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). William Blair also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. FireEye has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FireEye by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,252 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 86,392 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

