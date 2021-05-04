Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ryder System, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ryder System in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryder System’s FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

R has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $80.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average is $65.76.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

