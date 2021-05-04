Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Increased by Analyst

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of SIX opened at $45.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $2,894,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

