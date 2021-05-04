Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.04 on Monday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 2,138.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $39,854,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $16,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,855,000 after purchasing an additional 461,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $13,389,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

