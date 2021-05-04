Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Boosted by KeyCorp

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

NYSE:OI opened at $16.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after acquiring an additional 419,557 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after buying an additional 267,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

