Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WAB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

WAB opened at $80.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.75 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 13,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $990,563.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $593,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 3,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

