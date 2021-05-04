Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for ResMed Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for ResMed in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $194.74 on Monday. ResMed has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,541 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

