Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Lowered by Analyst

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.65.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $61.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

