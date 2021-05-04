Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in April

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 355,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 690.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUBSF opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Qantas Airways has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

