QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

QGEN stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,605. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

