QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.4% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1,212.8% during the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 60,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 56,129 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,295,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $169,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310,703 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 465.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $135.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

