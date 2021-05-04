Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanta Services news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Quanta Services stock opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

