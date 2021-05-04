Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of DGX opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $134.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

