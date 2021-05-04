R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

RRD opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

