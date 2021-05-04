R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Down to $27.17

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.17, but opened at $25.50. R1 RCM shares last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 45,149 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $368,338.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,000.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

