Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,417. The stock has a market cap of $148.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.23.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

