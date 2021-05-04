Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.0% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 141.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 226,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,966,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.81. 78,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,676. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $154.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

