Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,662. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

