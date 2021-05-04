Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,941 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after buying an additional 272,863 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,244,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,712. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $105.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.99.

