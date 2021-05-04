RAI Finance (RAI) Market Capitalization Tops $57.02 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. RAI Finance has a market cap of $57.02 million and $7.73 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00002863 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00268767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $634.64 or 0.01159390 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.85 or 0.00739604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,022.84 or 1.00517848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,386,857 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.