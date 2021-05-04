Ravencoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152.03 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $152.03 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00085238 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00269514 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.00182628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,698,940,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.