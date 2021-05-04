Raymond James Boosts Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $28.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ERRPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.30.

ERRPF stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

