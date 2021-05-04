Raymond James Increases Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $46.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.